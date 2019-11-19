Police are searching for the person who stole a blue and white racer-style go-cart from the Western Auto store on Sunday, the burglar using a spool of wire to shatter the store window and get inside.
According to a press release from the Marianna Police Department, the burglary occurred just after 5 p.m. that day. The store is located at 4159 Lafayette Street.
Officials say the thief climbed through the broken window and took a Manco-brand go-cart, then maneuvered it through the opening he’d made. He then pushed the cart down Dekle Street towards the nearby railroad tracks and then behind Ray’s Garage. He crossed Penn Avenue with it and traveled west down the tracks, and then went through a wooded trail that leads to Edgewood Drive.
The stolen go-cart is described as having “slick racing style tires, a race car style body made of fiberglass which is blue and white in color and a 5hp Briggs and Stratton motor. The fiberglass body also has ‘Ford’ wrote across the front of it.”
If you have any information helping to identify this person or if you have seen this go-cart, contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000. You can remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward.
