The Marianna Police Department is investigating the burglary of Badcock Home Furniture and More Store on Lafayette Street.
Officials say that, during the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 20, officers were called to the report of an alarm activation at the store.
Responders arrived to find the front glass door of the business broken out.
During the course of the subsequent investigation, officers accessed video surveillance footage showing an unidentified subject breaking the front door of the business then entering the store through the broken glass. The subject then proceeded to the cash registers at the rear of the store. The individual then forces the cash draws open and took an undetermined amount of U.S. currency. The subject then left through the front door.
The Marianna Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding to this incident contact MPD at 850-526-3125 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000 or toll free at 888-804-8494. Tips can also be made via www.chipolacrimestoppers.com.
