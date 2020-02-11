The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of 50-year-old Marianna resident Eugene McKinnon on multiple charges after he allegedly ran from a traffic stop on Sunday night, Feb. 9.
Around 9:29 p.m. that night, an agency officer reportedly saw a vehicle with inoperable tail lights eastbound on Lafayette Street, and tried to pull the driver over in the area of Lafayette and Wynn streets. Officials say the officer activated his emergency lights and sirens, but the driver accelerated and turned south onto Wynn Street. The officer pursued the vehicle through residential neighborhoods nearby, with the driver reportedly failing to yield at multiple stop signs and intersections at a high rate of speed. The vehicle eventually collided with a curb and became disabled at the intersection of Washington and Oak streets, officials say. The driver, later identified as McKinnon, got out of the vehicle led the officer on a brief foot chase.
The officer deployed a stun gun and McKinnon was apprehended and placed under arrest. Authorities noted that the officer reported a strong odor of alcohol emitting from McKinnon’s breath. The officer also noted several cold alcoholic beverages present in the vehicle, officials say.
Authorities report that it was later determined that McKinnon had a suspended driver’s license and several prior suspensions of his driver’s license for his refusal to submit to alcohol test. Due to his driving actions and the presence of alcohol, McKinnon was asked to submit to a test for alcohol/drug. He refused and was transported to Jackson Hospital. After being medically cleared, he was transported to Jackson County Correctional Facility to await appearance.
McKinnon was charged with aggravated attempting to flee or elude, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, resisting arrest without violence, and refusal to submit to lawful blood/urine/breath test, authorities report.
