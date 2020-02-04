The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 1-4:
Russell Cryer, 31, 117 Sutton Road, Valhermoso Springs, AL, grand theft of firearm, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Jaquarious Jackson, 21, 1026 White Ave., Graceville, aggravated battery (domestic violence).
Ella Livingston, 51, 7997 McKeown Mill Road, Sneads, assault with intent to commit felony, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shahidah Hagans, 37, 102 Miller Ave., North Babylon, NY, hold for Polk Co.
Tammy Tyus, 46, 4273B Kelson Ave., Marianna, grand theft, fraudulent use of credit card.
Clinton Hall, 18, 2686 Front St., Cottondale, grand theft of motor vehicle.
Terra Riley, 45, 3460 Kynesville Highway, Marianna, driving under the influence.
Heather McClellan, 33, 5902 Shermaintes Road, Greenwood, criminal mischief.
Terrace Sorey, 40, 1936 Ace Lane, Marianna, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
William Waddell, 18, 1035 Payne St., Graceville, battery.
Joseph Brincefield, 23, 1723 Virginia St., Alford, violation of county probation.
David Curry, 61, 5342 Mill Creek Road, Graceville, possession of controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Alyssa Elmore, 23, 3608 Flat Road, Greenwood, hold for another agency.
Jalan Reeves, 19, 4158 Evelyn St., Marianna, burglary of dwelling, petit theft, home invasion robbery with a firearm.
Sir-Milous Lewis, 17, 7877 Highway 90, Sneads, robbery with a deadly weapon-three counts, domestic battery by strangulation, possession of short-barreled shotgun, carrying concealed firearm.
Rhonda Culpepper, 50, 927 Mixon School Road (Apt. 3), Ozark, AL, failure to appear.
Carolyn Fed, 60, 2814 Davey St., Marianna, failure to appear.
Jerry Gibson, 70, 3227 Salem Church Road, Grand Ridge, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Jody Clemmons, 45, 8211 Rivera Court, Pensacola, driving while license suspended-habitual offender.
JAIL POPULATION: 233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.