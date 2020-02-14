The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting, Feb. 12-14:
Timothy Southerland, 37, 19898 Rocky Lane, Bristol, failure to appear (grand theft, contracting without license during emergency).
David Kirkland, 33, 6989 Paramore Road, Sneads, lewd and lascivious molestation (three counts).
Arossa Griffin, 31, 10439 NW HH Loop, Bristol, first-degree arson, petit theft larceny.
Willis Dean, 23, 5253 Twins Lane, Marianna, fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of state probation/parole, hold for another agency.
Elizabeth Whitehead, 35, 3244 Fanning Branch Road, Vernon, violation of state probation.
Eddie Earnest, 51, 6047 Mellow Trail, Marianna, grand theft.
Encarnacion Burch, 40, 6047 Mellow Trail, Marianna, grand theft.
Malinda Self, 37, 1731 Sterett Drive, Marianna, child abuse.
Nicholas Carlin, 39, Christmas Road (numeric address not provided), Campbellton, battery (domestic violence).
Emanuel Batson, 27, 4541 Baker Lane, Greenwood, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
JAIL POPULATION: 238
