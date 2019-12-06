The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 4-6:
Christopher Morgan, 41, 9258 Baxter Road, Malone, violation of county probation.
Wanda Mercer, 45, 5791 Fort Road, Greenwood, violation of state probation.
Kevin Hobgood, 45, 2767 Panhandle Road, Marianna, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, operation of a drug house.
Michael Brady, 31, 2767 Panhandle Road, Marianna, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation.
Tronny Knapp, 38, 2767 Panhandle Road, Marianna, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephanie Rossner, 33, 2767 Panhandle Road, Marianna, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operation of a drug house.
Traci Fears, 48, 2767 Panhandle Road, Marianna, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cynthia Keiser, 41, 2767 Panhandle Road, Marianna, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Hewett, 43, 4793 Bates Road, Greenwood, violation of state probation.
Cynthia Keiser, 41, 1937 Cutchins Road, Cottondale, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traci Fears, 48, 4230 Bryan St., Greenwood, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephanie Rossner, 33, 2767 Panhandle Road, Marianna, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operation of a drug house.
Benjamin Hatton, 33, 1970 Sand Basin Road, Grand Ridge, grand theft-three counts, burglary of dwelling.
Colton Willis, 21, 24764 Northeast IRA, Altha, violation of conditional release.
Robert Davis IV, 19, 4029 Charles Drive, Marianna, failure to appear.
Shayla Barber, 21, 3070 Carters Mill Road (Unit C8), Marianna, driving without a license.
James Barnes Jr., 58, 3127 Whiteville Road, Marianna, fleeing and eluding law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked.
William Fortune, 46, 1740 Tennessee St., Alford, fugitive from justice.
Kristi Hemmings, 29, 2066 SW 54th Ave., Lanett, AL, possession of controlled substance without prescription, tampering with evidence.
Christopher Hemmings, 34, 2066 SW 54th Ave., Lanett, AL, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance without prescription, tampering with evidence.
Jonathan Nix, 33, 836 St. Patrick Lane, Tallahassee, grand theft.
Jaquarius White, 22, 2920 Orange St., Marianna, violation of conditional release.
Thomas Reabold, 52, 1347 Eloise Lane, Cottondale, failure to appear.
JAIL POPULATION: 234
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.