The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from June 13-16:
Raekwon Holden, 21, 1760 Panhandle Road, Marianna, robbery, depriving use of 911, kidnap.
Tyler Sheffield, 22, 2225 Taylor Road, Cottondale, fugitive from justice.
Bulmario Molina Jr., 24, 206 South Ward St., Quincy, violation of state probation.
Darius Pleas, 25,4393 Commanchee Lane, Marianna, Marianna, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing/eluding law enforcement officer with siren active, hold for Washington County.
Tyler Thomison, 21, 1916 Highway 90, Cottondale, criminal mischief.
Jared Hendrix, 22, 3173B Easy Path Road, Marianna, burglary of an occupied structure, criminal mischief.
Timothy Hendrix, 48, 3173B Easy Path Road, Marianna, burglary of an occupied structure, criminal mischief.
Marcelino Pan Macz, 52, 5292 Broad St., Graceville, simple assault, criminal mischief, disorderly intoxication.
Tammy Tyus, 46, 4273B Kelson Ave., Marianna, violation of state probation.
Dalvin Barnes, 19, 4521 Jackson St., Marianna, violation of conditional release.
Deondras Kenner, 32, 84 Corbin Road, Cottondale, battery (domestic).
JAIL POPULATION: 191
