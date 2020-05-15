The following people were listed as booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 13-15:
Christopher Dickens, 41, 5913 Highway 90, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Mathew Summers, 41, 18924 NE Jim Durham Road, Blountstown, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Dustin Cobb, 37, 11378 NW County Road 274, Altha, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked), hold for Calhoun Co.
Cody Taylor-Harrison, 28, 2287 Highway 179, Bonifay, violation of state probation, hold for Holmes Co.
Shelia Melvin, 46, 2076 Sand Ridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, violation of county probation.
Phillip Berry, 49, 2074 Highway 231, Cottondale, hold for Holmes Co.
Omar Sanchez, 22, Polar Springs Road (no numeric address listed), Marianna, operating motor vehicle without valid license, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Terri Jones, 40, 4443 Crutchfield Drive, Marianna, violation of conditional release.
Davida Brannon, 30, 5248 Carter Loop, Marianna, failure to appear (bomb threat).
Darius Pleas, 25, 9556 Old Lloyd Road, Monticello, possession of cocaine.
JAIL POPULATION: 177
