The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 6-10:
Jason Patch, 32, 106 Lincoln Drive, Fort Walton Beach, battery (domestic violence), violation of conditional release.
Larry McDaniel, 42, 4115 NW 62nd Ave., Gainesville, interference with child custody, lewd or lascivious battery.
Chelsea Walker, 26, 15623 NW Chipola St., Altha, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wesley Ranew, 23, 4936 Satin Drive, Bascom, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammo b convicted felon, operating motor vehicle without valid license.
Lynda G. Joyner, 54, 7728 Lake Seminole Road, Sneads, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Christopher Dozier, 37, 777 West Boulevard, Chipley, violation of state probation.
Billy Murphy, 49, 1665 State Highway 27, Newville, AL, giving false name to law enforcement officer, fugitive from justice (Houston County, AL).
Tara Martin, 43, 1875 Cook Road, Taylor, AL, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dayshawn Stevenson, 22, 720 Roseland Drive, West Palm Beach, resisting officer without violence.
Gregory Kennedy, 25, 4204 Oak St., Marianna, violation of state probation, resisting officer without violence.
Tyler Chambers, 33, 4186 Haffner St., Jamestown, IN, depriving 911 emergency calls, battery (domestic).
Donielle Sellers, 27, 17971 Dogwood Place, Alford, violation of state probation.
Cody Jones, 23, 5002 Land Drive, Marianna, battery.
Kayla Neel, 32, 2776 Sand Ridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, sale or delivery of methamphetamine, operating a drug house, trafficking in methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm-two counts, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas Hayes, 41, 4433 Basswood Drive, Greenwood, false ID to law enforcement officer.
John Pumphrey, 36, 1723 Lyons Lane, Chipley, driving while license suspended or revoked.
JAIL POPULATION: 188
