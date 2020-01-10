The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 8-10:
Frances Smith, 29, 8723 Delray Court, Tampa, failure to appear (allowing unauthorized person to drive.
Jacob Ashley, 19, 5712 North Orange Ave., Lakeland, out-of-count warrant (Polk County).
Jessica Smith, 31, 8723 Delray Court, Tampa, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked.
Amanda McSpadden, 34, 4765 Glaze Lane, Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of state probation.
Anthony Holden, 31, 2920 Harrison St., Marianna, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell (methamphetamine), possession of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement officer without violence, violation of state probation, driving while license suspended or revoked.
James Griffin, 41, 188 Silver Lake North, Marianna, battery on a person 65 years of age or older.
Jessica Entress, 41, 5418 Avery Road, Campbellton, failure to appear (battery on a person 65 years of age or older).
Jahnice Jones, 27, 10900 County Road 69, Blountstown, abuse of a disabled adult.
Katrina Smith, 24, 4081 Lonewood Lane, Greenwood, violation of state probation.
Maggie Davis, 33, 723 North Stevens St., Thomasville, GA, failure to appear (possession of methamphetamine, hold for Calhoun County.
Tiffany Pete, 28, 2918 Eva Mae St., Marianna, non-child support.
Eilsha Meade, 39, 7280 Y Lane, Sneads, non-child support.
David Cade, 33, 3313 First Ave., Bonifay, non-child support.
Lee Price, 36, 4481 Puyburn St., Columbus, GA, violation of state probation.
David Hartsfield, 32, 1584 Gulf Power Road, Sneads, hold for Gadsden County.
Harvey Standland, 66, 4964 Georgia Road, Bascom, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 215
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.