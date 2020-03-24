The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 21-24:
Christopher Benefield, 38, 974 Highland Circle, Alford, driving while license suspended or revoked-third offense.
JaDrian Gilbert, 30, 4193 Myles St., Marianna, resisting officer without violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement officer.
Alfronzia Lewis, 60, 2236 Petune Court, Cottondale, violation of state probation.
Jamar White, 27, 8009 McKeowan Mill Road, Sneads, battery.
Summer Plass Arnold, 42, 2835 Caledonia St., Marianna, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Salina Everett, 34, 2917 Eva Mae St., Marianna, possession of methamphetamine.
Derico Pettus, 28, 8473 Manor Drive, Tallahassee, driving while license suspended or revoked, petit theft-2nd degree, third offense.
Charles Parmer, 28, 7270 Hilburn Road, Pensacola, violation of county probation.
Jacqueline Hopkins, 56, 4367 Kent St., Marianna, violation of county probation.
James Thomas, 28, 5181 Marcus Drive, Greenwood, giving false name to law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of parole.
Bryan Thomas, 31, 4262 Lafayette St., Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
JAIL POPULATION: 193
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.