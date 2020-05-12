The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from May 9-12:
Brandon Pasco, 35, 279 Honeycreek Road, McDonough, GA, grand theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Melissa Smith, 39, 1525 Melvin St., Ypsilanti, MI, grand theft of a motor vehicle (principal).
Gary Richmond, 59, 2777 State Road 516, Dover, Ohio, battery on a law enforcement officer, breach of the peace.
John Glover, 39, 1843 Church St., Marianna, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-two counts, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Daquin Simmons, 41, 2875 Borden St., Marianna, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of public housing, introduction of contraband to correctional facility, tampering with evidence.
Reginald Leslie, 45, 4480 Marion St., Marianna, resisting officer without violence, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence.
Natalie Rentz, 31, 4241 Bryan St., Greenwood, assault or battery on emergency medical care provider.
Michael Trice, 41, 255 County Road 192, Abbeville, AL, driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without valid license, aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving.
John Bruner, 40, 6347 Blue Springs Road, Greenwood, battery (domestic violence).
Gage Rowan, 18, 1044 Everett Road, Graceville, misuse of 911.
Randy O’Connor, 28, 3423 Little Lots Road, Marianna, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence, criminal mischief ($200-$1,000)
Landon Dunham, 27, 7031 Nobles Road, Grand Ridge, battery (domestic).
Robert Kostovic, 39, 6329 Blue Arrow Drive, Marianna, aggravated battery.
JAIL POPULATION: 180
