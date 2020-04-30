The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from April 29-May 1:
Bruce Lloyd, 59, 1414 Gajun Drive, Marianna, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
Raymond Connor, 30, 5276 Brown St., Graceville, violation of state probation.
Melinda Brogdon, 48, 2941 Salem Church Road, Sneads, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for Calhoun Co.
Robert Harris, 33, 20 Church Road, Crawfordville, violation of state probation.
Qeyosha Weston, 30, 1025 Nancy Place, Bainbridge, GA, introduction of contraband to state prison.
Joshua Sourbeck, 31, 5166 Highway 90 (Unit F), Marianna, battery (domestic violence).
Robert Blair, 49, 24899 NW SR 73, Altha, violation of state probation.
Sidney Johnson, 45, 3406 Highway 2, Bonifay, failure to appear (possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia).
Timothy Gibbs, 39, 17924 West Sycamore Drive, Loxahatchee, aggravated battery, possession of firearm by convicted felon, tampering with witness, grand theft-more than $20,000.
Chase Tillman, 26, 521 New York Ave., Lynn Haven, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams, driving under the influence.
Christopher Clayton, 45, 2666 Mineral Road, Marianna, non-child support.
JAIL POPULATION: 181
