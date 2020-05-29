The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from May 27-29:
Charles Hall, 41, 23079 Ocheessee Landing Road, Grand Ridge, hold for Calhoun County.
William Lane, 37, 1588 Harden Road, Slocomb, AL, possession of drug equipment, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Victor Duvall, 47, 1973 Dove Rest Lane, Marianna, cyber-stalking.
Aceain Nicholson, 24, 5187 Avle Lane, Marianna, obstructing officer without violence, operating motor vehicle without valid license.
Alicia Cooper, 32, 1949 Ham Pond Road, Sneads, grand theft of a firearm, dealing in stolen property, grand theft.
Kelly Reagan, 40, 2234 Wilmar Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation, violation of court order.
Larry McClendon, 44, 4406 Magnolia Road, Marianna, hold for Calhoun and Liberty counties.
Twena Johnson, 37, 5423 Highway 90, Marianna, resisting officer with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 178
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.