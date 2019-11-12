The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period of Nov. 9-12:
Anthony Powell, 30, 5771 Hunterwoods Drive, Wilmur, AL, failure to appear (petit theft).
Eugene Marshall Jr., 47, 2867 McPherson St., Marianna, disorderly intoxication.
Tameka Brown, 44, 1117 Cythia Drive, Dothan, AL, criminal mischief, trespass of occupied structure or conveyance, felony criminal mischief.
Zachery Hammitt, 26, 254 Woodchuck Road, Swainsboro, GA, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Michelle Levine, 36, 3844 29th Ave., Naples, battery, criminal mischief.
Richard Cotita, 52, 2508 Highway 73, Marianna, hold for Lee Co.
Nichole Killeen, 35, 8285 Philips Highway, Jacksonville, possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, introduction of contraband to correctional facility.
Garrett Lehnert, 24, 1783 Coletoville Road, Victoria, Texas, hold for Walton Co.
Brandy Tyus, 26, 3979 Saye Lane, Marianna, battery-domestic violence.
Michael Hill, 26, 4050 McKinney St., Alford, possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine.
Jessica Entress, 41, 5298 Alabama St., Graceville, aggravated battery on person 65 years of age or older, battery.
Cheryl Sheffield, 48, 613 Bennett Drive, Chipley, failure to appear (issue worthless checks).
JAIL POPULATION: 210
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.