The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 26-28:
Jayla Long, 29, 5212 Broken Arrow Drive, Kissimmee, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Nichole Killeen, 32, 8284 Phillips Highway, Jacksonville, failure to appear (possession of controlled substance-two counts, introduction of contraband).
Michael Wright, 34, 2375 Highway 2, Campbellton, possession of controlled substance, violation of injunction.
Joshua Blackman, 27, 2048 Rudd Road, Cottondale, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gary Turner, 34, 4168 Myles St., Marianna, possession of controlled substance, operating motor vehicle without valid license, tag attached not assigned.
Heaven Cook, 22, 5341 Highway 90, Marianna, order to show cause.
Sean Smith, 44, 1265 Jim Fox Road, Greenville, TN, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Chuckie Wright, 28, 7859 Seminole St., Sneads, hold for Calhoun County.
Martrice Parham, 33, 525 East MLK Boulevard, Chattahoochee, hold for Gadsden and Gilchrist counties.
Erika Braxton, 27, 5804 Hansford Road, Marianna, possession of methamphetamine.
Cameron Barnes, 25, 2500 Merchants Row Boulevard, Tallahassee, reckless driving, violation of state probation.
Deshawna Pittman, 19, 2865 Adamsville Lane, Cottondale, no valid driver’s license.
Laura Yon, 40, 23141 NW Watson Road, Altha, hold for Calhoun County.
JAIL POPULATION: 235
