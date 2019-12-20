The following individuals were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 18-20:
Erick Demming, 40, 2814 Sycamore Road, Alford, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Larry Sconiers, 54, 2934 Sylvia Drive, Marianna, trafficking in methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Clements, 54, 1814 Sterrett Drive, Alford, trafficking in methamphetamine, operation of drug house, felon in possession of firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jose Jorge, 35, 25554 NW Musgrove Road, Altha, promoting or sponsoring a prohibited pugilistic exhibition.
Lemon Baker, 46, 5874 Hartsfield Road, Greenwood, non-child support.
Dannyelle White, 32, 4186 Palm Ave., Youngstown, violation of state probation.
Brandon Ortega, 19, 7913 Old Spanish Trail, Sneads, petit theft.
James Everett, 28, 2085 State Road 73, Marianna, out-of-county warrant (Holmes County).
Charles Barker, 48, 679 Old Summerville Road, Rome, GA, dealing in stolen property.
JAIL POPULATION: 199
