The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Jan. 18-21:
Orlando Miller, 42, 2859 Orange St., Marianna, trespass property other than structure or conveyance.
Josie Hodges, 38, 4648 Magnolia Road, Marianna, uttering forged instrument.
Matthew Davis, 28, 459 Willie P. Parker Road, DeFuniak, violation of state probation.
Christi Ward, 45, 43281 Clinton St., Marianna, battery on law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence.
Dustin Hickey, 42, 8431 SW 200th Court, Dunnellon, grand theft.
Natisha Curry, 39, 4029 Charles Drive, Marianna, assault or battery on law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence.
Lamarious Powell, 19, 4417 Orchard Pointe Drive, Marianna, grand theft auto.
Delontrey Dixon, 19, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, grand theft auto.
Felecia Galarza, 29, 3020 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eddie Dobbins, 56, 16823 NW 223rd St., Blountstown, hold for Calhoun and Bay counties.
William Wallace, 55, 4389 Pearl St., Marianna, felony battery by strangulation.
Arthur Clay, 21, 20688 NE Gum St., Blountstown, hold for Calhoun Co.
Raul Guillen, 50, 5110 South Talman Ave., Chicago, IL, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of county probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 227
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.