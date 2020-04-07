The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from April 4-8:
Robert Scott Jr., 26, 2811 St. Johns St., Marianna, reckless driving-1st offense, fleeing/eluding police, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams, driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly).
Rodneshia Jones, 23, 2964 Sunset Drive, Marianna, violation of state probation-two counts.
William McKinnie, 40, 3192 Syracuse Lane, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Gabrelia Wilkes, 26, 4761 Harper Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Kevin Smith, 39, 4761 Harper Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Isiah Merritt, 27, 4443 Holly Hill Drive, Marianna, non-child support, failure to appear (battery).
Johnny Stone, 43, 2065 Stone Lane, Sneads, firing a weapon in pubic or on residential property, disturbing peace/breach of the peace.
Lawanda Dean-Jones, 63, 1748 Brookside Boulevard, Tallahassee, battery.
Tytanesha West, 19, 2315 Lake Weston Drive, Orlando, violation of state probation.
Temperance Thomas, 22, 8501 West Cypress Drive, Pembroke Pines, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of marijuana-over 20 grams.
Mary Dykes, 71, 4751 Meadowview Lane, Marianna, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of marijuana-over 20 grams.
Cheyane Leggio, 19, 4208 Woodberry Road, Marianna, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of marijuana-over 20 grams.
Eric Jordan, 27, 6332 Highway 90, Marianna, trafficking methamphetamine, purchase and delivery of firearms.
Michael Garner, 35, 7303 Bonnie Hill Road, Chattahoochee, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of marijuana-over 20 grams.
Bryn Spivey, 30, 4836 Tall Pine Drive, Marianna, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of marijuana-over 20 grams.
Anthony Edwards, 25, 6332 Highway 90, Marianna, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-three counts, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude.
JAIL POPULATION: 202
