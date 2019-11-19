The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 16-19:
Eric Greene, 49, 1972 Lockey Drive, Sneads, failure to appear (unlawful confinement/abandonment of animals).
Stephen Broxton, 49, 5470 Pearl St. (Apt. 2), Graceville, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams, possession of meth, out-of-county warrant (Washington County).
Tracy Dennis Jr., 31, 1036 Payne St., Graceville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Elijah Daniels, 39, 1781 Tennessee St., Alford, resisting officer without violence.
Nicholas Hayes, 40, 2147 Trent Ave., Grand Ridge, out-of-county warrant (Broward County).
Casey Sterrett, 27, 2646 Generals Court, Marianna, retail theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Glenn Straight III, 44, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, battery (domestic violence).
Anthony Shivers, 42, 5565 Prairieview Road, Greenwood, misuse of 911 or E911 system.
Mario Massaline, 41, 779 Peach St., Chipley, domestic violence.
Stacy Sims, 40, 2930 Athens Court, Marianna, burglary of structure/conveyance, trespass of property other than structure or conveyance, fleeing and attempting to elude.
Michael Hoffman, 37, 521 Imperial Boulevard, Lakeland, violation of state probation.
Joshua Adkins, 32, 1985 Desoto Ave., Sneads, failure to appear (animal cruelty or abandonment).
Timothy McCormick, 37, 760 April Lane, Marianna, hold for Calhoun County.
Justice McNamara, 24, 764 Glenwood Ave., Chipley, hold for Holmes County.
JAIL POPULATION: 211
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.