The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 30-Dec. 3:
Ronald Brewton Jr., 44, 150 Red Bird Road, Quincy, driving while license suspended or revoked (felony).
Clifford Johnson Jr., 32, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, trespass property other than structure, resisting officer without violence.
Tavis Bellamy, 40, 5634 Henry Way, Cottondale, out-of-county warrant (Washington County).
Bobby King Jr., 55, 141180 SW State Road 73, Clarksville, fraud impersonating contractor during state of emergency.
Alonzo Cole, 40, 4367 Kent Drive (Apt. 4D), Marianna, no driver’s license.
Mickey Carter, 34, 63 Price Road, Auburn, KY, fugitive from justice (Kentucky).
Terrance Jackson, 47, 2133 Sage Brush Ave., Grand Ridge, battery (domestic violence).
Robert Hancock, 51, 319 Maddox Place, Caton, GA, failure to appear (violation of injunction-two counts).
Michelline Cutchin, 39, 4235 Woodberry Road, Marianna, violation of state probation, battery-domestic violence.
Rachel Kimbell, 48, 3403 Gardenview Road, Cottondale, driving under the influence.
JAIL POPULATION: 217
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.