The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 6-8:
Gregory Jones, 47, 6355 Highway 90, Grand Ridge, possession of methamphetamine.
Troy Johnson, 67, 5549 Black Road, Marianna, operating a motor vehicle without valid driver’s license.
Willie McClain, 54, 1021 Sanders Ave., Graceville, violation of state probation, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Fredrick Richardson, 30, 17 Riley Road, Dothan, AL, battery-domestic violence.
Timothy Buell, 40, 726 Blanchard Drive, Panama City, violation of state probation.
Dusty Ranew, 43, 4936 Satin Drive, Marianna, battery-domestic violence.
Jesse Folsom, 22, 6936 Broadway St., Grand Ridge, operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license.
Tyler Neel, 26, 2776 Sand Ridge Church Road, Grand Ridge, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia).
Jonathan Mayo, 40, 2736 Pilgrim Rest Church Road, Alford, out-of-county warrant (Washington County).
Keyontae Brown, 21, 4052 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Anthony Burgess, 44, 2839 Miltonia Ave., Marianna, non-child support, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carrie Quinlin, 28, 4105 Bunny Trail, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Julian Rabon Jr., 34, 3854 N County Road 75, Ashford, AL, uttering a forged instrument (three counts), grand theft (two counts), fugitive from justice.
Bristina O’Bryan, 38, 1843 Church St., Marianna, neglect of a child.
JAIL POPULATION: 209
