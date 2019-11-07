The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 2-5:
Lloyd Adams, 47, 493 McDuff Drive, Alford, out-of-county warrant (Gulf County).
Robert Mims, 58, 110 Carimar Place, Headland, AL, driving while license suspended/revoked.
Edward Shell, full address not provided, Okeechobee, resisting law enforcement officer-without violence.
Vance Simpson, 57, 1980 O’Hara E Ave., Sneads, battery.
Laurie Messner, 53, 1980 O’Hara E Ave., Sneads, battery.
Michael Steverson, 57, 1892 Highway 173, Bonifay, violation of state probation.
Susan Johnson, 42, 20 Water St., Chattahoochee, violation of state probation.
Bruce Sims, 20, 2450 4th Ave., Alford, failure to appear (no valid driver’s license).
Melvin Weeks, 24, 2973 Russ St., Marianna, failure to appear.
Devon Marshall, 29, 207 Olive Ave., Panama City, hold for Bay County.
Tores Rhynes, 40, 4174C Jackson Road, Cottondale, failure to appear (domestic violence).
Pierre Metcalf, 33, 4817 Glendale Circle, Marianna, hold for Calhoun County.
JAIL POPULATION: 213
