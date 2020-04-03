The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 1-3:
Jeremy Bundy, 29, 2185 Warren Circle, Grand Ridge, neglect of a child causing great bodily harm.
Christina Berry, 28, 2185 Warren Circle, Grand Ridge, neglect of a child causing great bodily harm.
Cory Rutherford, 37, 3500 East Park Boulevard, Plano, Texas, driving under the influence-third violation within 10 years.
Michael James, 27, 2920 Harrison St., Marianna, shooting/throwing missile into dwelling, vehicle or building, fleeing and attempting to elude, assault on a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley Sloan, 32, 1014 Scenic Hill Circle, Bonifay, forgery, trespassing occupied structure or conveyance.
Frederick Ward, 23, 2882 Borben St., Marianna, possession of concealed weapon, possession of controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
James Spears, 42, 2920 Harrison St., Marianna, uttering forged bills, failure to appear (possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license).
JAIL POPULATION: 200
