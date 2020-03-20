The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 18-20:
Jordan Pate, 38, 2656 Finch Drive, Chipley, violation of state probation.
Melenie Pollock, 45, 5596 East Fort Road, Greenwood, aggravated battery with deadly weapon.
Larry Jeter, 41, 4106 Howard Circle, Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, battery (domestic violence), possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence.
Timothy Mallard, 43, 1333 TYTY Omega Road, Tifton, GA, false information to law enforcement.
Jennifer Glaubius, 47, 15 Pompano Drive, Panacea, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
JAIL POPULATION: 225
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.