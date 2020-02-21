The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting reports for Feb. 19-21:
Jamie Kinsey, 20, 1000 McKenzie Ave., Panama City, violation of conditional release.
Ryan Anderson, 33, 1201 Imperial Drive, Dothan, AL, violation of state probation.
Antswin Lang, 42, 4369 Janet St., Marianna, violation of state probation.
Travis Wilson, 36, 4674 Woodrest Road, Cottondale, escape, failure to appear (two counts).
Joshua Lewis, 31, 1782 Highway 10A, Ponce de Leon, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Trenety Balentine, 35, 625 South Main St., Chattahoochee, violation of county probation.
Justin Griffin, 42, 188 Silver Lake Drive, Marianna, battery (domestic).
Reginald Williams Jr., 24, 5223 Alabama St., Graceville, hold for Calhoun County.
Joseph Teston, 38, 223 14th St., Panama City, hold for Bay County.
Scott Bentz, 54, 8338 Hunters Ridge, Tallahassee, driving under the influence.
Dillin Foulks, 26, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, neglect of child, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of state probation.
Ross Adams, 49, 2297 Oak Canopy Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
James McClain, 24, 5323 Alliance Road, Marianna, misuse of 911.
Isaac Mount, 42, 6676 Biscayne Road, Bascom, resisting arrest without violence.
Charles Dean, 39, 112 Detroit Ave., Panama City, hold for Bay County.
Tika Gilbert, 38, 3207 Willow St., Cottondale, hold for Bay County.
Phillippe Davison, 38, 6241 Cillage Ave., Grand Ridge, lewd or lascivious exhibition on a child, lewd or lascivious conduct on a child.
Lamar Williams, 32, 2008 Mt. Pleasant Road, Quincy, grand theft.
JAIL POPULATION: 228
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.