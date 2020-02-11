The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 8-11:
Eduardo Vicente, 28, 24 Diedrich St., Eustice, hold for Lake County, false ID given to law enforcement officer.
Dennis Schmidt, 34, 11345 Queens Way, Theodore, AL, violation of state probation.
Michael Brady, 31,3425 Celestial Lane, Marianna, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual).
Sue Wilkes, 50, 1760 Arizona St., Alford, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual).
Willie Bell, 62, 2883 Thorton Lane, Marianna, defrauding innkeeper.
Eugene McKinnon, 50, 2777 Panhandle Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked, aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude, resisting officer without violence, driving under the influence, refusal to submit to BAL test.
Desiree Claghorn, 37, 3082 Kynesville Road, Cottondale, trafficking in over 50 grams methamphetamine, operation of a drug house, possession of controlled substance (synthetic marijuana), possession of controlled substance without prescription (Xanax), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 20 grams marijuana, hold for Bay County.
Walter Rudd, 32, 2765 Wheeler Way Road, Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas Iodice, 47, 2509 Corral Drive, Alford, felon in possession of ammunition.
Damiane Brewer, 40, 6404 Vineyard Court, Tampa, non-payment of child support.
JAIL POPULATION: 242
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.