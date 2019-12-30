The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 28-30:
Caleb Beanblossom, 18, 1406 Maryland Ave., Lynn Haven, violation of county probation.
Raymond Butler, 70, 5160 Gold Ave. (Lot 14), Marianna, violation of county probation.
Jamie Bozeman, 39, 7957 Sherry St., Sneads, criminal mischief.
Brian Bradford, 23, 7959 Sherry St., Sneads, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Steven Santos, 33, 158 Grand Ave., Monrovia, CA, petit theft, resisting officer without violence.
Marquis Chapman, 41, 717 Bethel St., Chattahoochee, driving under the influence.
Kelli Slater, 37, 5387 Ceiley St., Graceville, synthetic narcotic distribution.
Gabriel Clemons, 37, 3800 Skyview Road, Marianna, violation of state probation, burglary to a structure-unarmed.
Di-Sheka Ham, 31, 305 Palm Key Circle, Brandon, possession more than 10 grams of marijuana, controlled substance.
Benny Strickland, 47, 3420B Old Howell Ferry Road, Wilmer, AL, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine.
JAIL POPULATION: 206
