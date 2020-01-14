The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 11-14:
Chung Vu, 63, 116 Rosan Drive, Brandon, hold for Polk County.
Michael Cotton, 28, 3013 South Adams St., Tallahassee, hold for Washington County.
Tommy Thurman, 40, 22355 Northwest County Road 275, Altha, hold for Calhoun County.
Precious Williams, 29, 2901 Pandora Court, Tampa, introduction of contraband into correctional facility, possession with intent to deliver.
Heather Dykes, 26, 12331 NW Rockbluff Road, Bristol, driving under the influence.
Maxwell Gibbson, 20, 3520 North State Road 103, Hartford, AL, burglary of unoccupied structure, trespassing on construction site, fugitive from justice (Geneva County, Alabama).
Henry Armstrong, 43, 2409 Franklin Loop, Marianna, resisting officer without violence.
Wendy Williams, 43, 2973 Everly Road, Bonifay, burglary-two counts, trespassing after warning, theft.
Scott Grezgorczyk, 30, 4292 Second Ave., Apt. B, Marianna, criminal mischief, resisting officer without violence, violation of county probation.
Eugene Robinson, 26, 7103 Turkey Lane, Grand Ridge, battery.
JAIL POPULATION: 215
