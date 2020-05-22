The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 20-22:
Dierra Stsewart, 25, 1181 Murray Road, Dothan, AL, driving while license suspended or revoked-habitual.
Zachary Mears, 22, 18717 NE Golden Road, Blountstown, violation of state probation.
Eric Rucker, 28, 3170 Rucker Road, Bonifay, failure to appear (resisting without violence).
William McCroan, 41, 6020 Old Spanish Trail, Marianna, resisting an officer without violence).
Danny Stephens, 45, 2954 London Road, Cottondale, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing and attempting to elude, tag attached not assigned.
Latorya Clary, 39, 531 Lincoln St., Chattahoochee, hold for Gadsden County.
Jeremy Holland, 22, 332 County Road 617, Enterprise, AL, grand theft-two counts.
Michael Hilliard, 39, 2633 Gardenview Road, Alford, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition.
Zachery Mercer, 29, 615 Oats Road, Cottonwood, AL, violation of state probation.
Cody Husband, 31, 2230 Portland Ave., Louisville, KY, disorderly intoxication, resisting officer without violence.
Kathie Birge, 49, 5157 Peanut Road, Graceville, hold for Washington County.
Reuben Carranza. 39, 801 S Culberhouse St., Craighead, AR, petit theft-1st degree.
Willie Fant, 53, Marianna, driving under the influence, driving on permanently revoked license.
Jason Wilson, 36, 122 41st St., Jacksonville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
