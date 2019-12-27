The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 24-27:
Josh Patrick, 45, 5959 Hundred Acre Drive, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle.
Jermel Anderson, 40, 1626 Stanbury Drive, Orlando, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Ronald Dorrington, 26, 20112 Warnock Road, Fountain, trespass of occupied structure or conveyance.
Steven Gentry, 47, 4127 Clay St., Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly), attaching tag not assigned, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, contraband (county detention facilities), possession of cannabis extract.
Amy Barber, 40, 5354 Knight St., Malone, out-of-county warrant.
Krysta Divine, 33, 864 Orange Hill Road, Chipley, driving under the influence.
Robert Gokey Jr., 52, 3192 Diana Lane, Marianna, violation of parole.
Brian Davis, 36, 4135 Clay St., Marianna, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Charles Edwards, 44, 647 Saint Rose Road, Grand Ridge, hold for another agency.
Tara Thomas, 35, 4529 Riverbend Road, Marianna, out-of-county warrant (Escambia County).
Thomas Green, 60, 2305 Killearn CTR Boulevard, Tallahassee, petit theft.
Christopher Harden, 49, 7876 Homefront Road, Sneads, petit theft, false ID given to law enforcement officer.
Don Wright Jr., 28, 7859 Seminole St., Sneads, uttering forged bills, petit theft.
Eric Greene, 49, 1972 Lockey Lane, Sneads, battery (domestic violence), criminal mischief, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Anthony Powell, 29, 7099 Marie Ave., Pensacola, violation of county probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 201
