The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods, Dec.7-10:
James Gaunt, 63, 1110 Sherman Ave., Panama City, failure to appear (tampering with relation to a utility).
Kristopher Pollock, 21, 2947 Hall St., Marianna, grand theft.
Charles Greene, 47, 3068 PX Ranch Road, Cottondale, failure to appear (trespass, controlled substance and paraphernalia charges).
Joshua Adkins, 32, 1985 Desoto Ave., Sneads, failure to appear (animal cruelty or abandonment).
Amber Parker, 27, 2792 San Marcos Ave., Sanford, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence.
Jason Poyner, 38, 223 W. Saunders Road, Dothan, AL, principle to sale or delivery of controlled substance, trafficking in controlled substance.
Christin Stackhouse, 32, 2194 Piney Grove Road, Cottondale, sale or delivery of controlled substance, trafficking in controlled substance.
Gregory Layton, 50, 1691 Truitt Road, Gordon, AL, non-payment of child support.
Tommie Taylor, 36, 10135 SW Guava St., Miami, failure to appear (giving false name).
David Smith, 18, 2915 Napa Valley Road, Jacksonville, sentenced to county jail.
James Holloway II, 27, 1600 Pioneer Road, Chipley, out-of-county warrant (Polk County).
Justin Arnold, 36, 8000 Church St., Sneads, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 216
