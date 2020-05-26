The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from May 23-26:
Eric Ford, 42, 4459 Broad St., Marianna, trespassing occupied structure or conveyance.
Charles Faurot, 67, (numeric and street address not clear in docket report), Marianna, exploitation of elderly or disabled (less than $10,000),
Larry Rushin Jr., 48, 1969 Cutchins Road, Cottondale, battery (domestic violence).
Traci Fears, 49, 4230 Bryan St., Greenwood, breach of the peace, misuse of 911.
Pier-Allain Pompilus, 49, 2231 SW Rockport Road, Port Lucie, driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly), aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude.
Demarquis Bell, 29, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, battery (domestic).
Spencer Bohlen, 26, 1386 Foxworth Road, Chipley, petit theft.
JAIL POPULATION: 174
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.