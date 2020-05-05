The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from May 2-5:
Anthony Hall, 36, 1983 Willow Bend Court, Sneads, battery.
Kimberly McRoy, 34, 2598 Front St., Cottondale, disorderly intoxication.
Austin Allen, 30, 6090 Biscayne Road, Bascom, battery (domestic).
Tyrone Godfrey, 34, 5168 Abel Lane, Marianna, criminal mischief.
Renardo Conyers, 39, 657 Gregory St., Chattahoochee, driving while license suspended/revoked-habitual.
William Waddell, 18, 1036 Payne St., Graceville, violation of conditional release.
Carlton Curry, 47, 2857 Eva Mae St., Marianna, possession of drug, driving under the influence with damage, accident involving damage.
Thomas Pilgrim, 23, 2925 Milton Ave., Marianna, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Jonathan Smith, 46, 5227 Woodgate Way, Marianna, driving under the influence.
Christian Coon, 21, 1278 River Road, Caryville, battery.
Melinda Wagner, 36, 2843 Little Zion Road, Sneads, evidence offense, controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams.
Michael Baxley, 34, 2963 Maridale Road, Marianna, driving under the influence.
David Robinson, 37, 4230 Allen St., Marianna, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting without violence.
Jacob Dockery, 36, 4897 Damascus Church Road, Bascom, driving while license suspended or revoked-habitual.
Charles Capps, 25, 7322 SE County Road, Blountstown, hold for Calhoun County.
Shane Love, 28, 2752 Panhandle Road, Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams, failure to register motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without valid license.
Jamar White, 27, 2094 Inwood Road (Unit B), Grand Ridge, battery on a pregnant victim-domestic, battery by strangulation-domestic.
JAIL POPULATION: 189
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.