The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 11-13:
Garrett Lehnert, 24, 1320 Geargia Ave., Baker, failure to appear.
Kayla Eddie, 29, 10056 NW Third St., Bristol, violation of state probation.
Abranda Ward, 43, 3206 Magnolia St., Cottondale, possession of drug paraphernalia/narcotic equipment and/or use, possession of controlled substance with intent (marijuana), violation of state probation.
Dillon Carpenter, 23, 15726 NW Smith St., Altha, failure to appear.
Kendrell Brown, 42, 2848 Leland Road, Marianna, threats to law enforcement officer.
Edric Smith, 35, 6007 Blue Springs Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Alfonso Byrd, 28, 341 Cox Road, Quincy, violation of county probation.
James Sims, 39, 4906 Pondview Loop, Marianna, possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher Watford, 35, 2938 Peaceful Way, Campbellton, violation of state probation.
Patrick Duncan, 22, 2430 Harold Drive, Marianna, battery (domestic violence).
Patricia Stuart, 56, 6311 Blue Springs Road, Greenwood, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Julie Stinnet, 42, 1153 Blueberry Drive, Sneads, grand theft.
John Johnston, 39, 2400 Highway 182, Jay, violation of state probation.
Cody Taylor-Harrison, 28, 2287 Highway 179, Bonifay, grand theft.
JAIL POPULATION: 210
