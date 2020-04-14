The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 11-14:
Thomas Davis, 43, 4727 Wintergreen Road, Greenwood, sexual battery on a victim 12 years of age or older, lewd and lascivious act.
Rodney Anderson, 45, 856 2nd St., Chipley, operating motor vehicle without valid license.
Matthew Neel, 38, 1736 Cherry Road, Grand Ridge, driving under the influence.
William Maull III, 30, 904 Tindell Drive, Hartford, AL, misuse of 911.
Christy Newby, 39, 11923 Holly Lane, Fountain, violation of state probation.
Susan Grammer, 42, 6456 Nada Drive, Grand Ridge, sale/delivery of a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked-with knowledge, tampering with evidence.
Craig Leslie, 27, 3830 State Road 69, Greenwood, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, criminal mischief-less than $1,000-two counts.
JAIL POPULATION: 198
