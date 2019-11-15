The following people were booked into the Jackson County Jail during the latest available reporting periods from Nov. 13-15:
Zachary Chambliss, 28, 4230 Bryan St., Greenwood, driving while license suspended or revoked (third offense), violation of injunction of protection.
Alfred Diaz Sanchez, 37, 2882 Flamingo Lane, Marianna, operating motor vehicle without valid license.
Ashley Hawkins, 30, 40 Palm Drive, Ormand Beach, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Ricardo Mitchell II, 29, 2302 Greene St., Hollywood, fugitive from justice.
Mostafa Salem, 33, 96 Schuyler Drive, Edison, NJ, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Timothy Cook, 35, 3803 West 17th St., Panama City, violation of county probation.
Jimmy Wise, 66, Palm Court (numeric address not provided), Bayou George, worthless checks-11 counts.
Anthony Sawyer, 31, 5246 Rocky Creek Road, Marianna, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, retail theft, assault.
Sonya Purvis, 45, 2006 Third St., Sneads, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard Redmon, 47, 2006 Third St., Sneads, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting without violence.
Jerel Williams, 40, 6153 Fort Road, Greenwood, sale or delivery of methamphetamine.
George Konicoff, 35, 1099 Highway 73, Marianna, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darrius Jones, 26, 3070 Carter Mill Road, Marianna, false imprisonment, battery-domestic violence.
Andrew Neel, 39, 1648 South Ave., Dothan, AL, possession of ammo by convicted felon, operating motor vehicle without valid license, tag attached not assigned.
Shantel Purvis, 32, 5860 Old Spanish Trail, Marianna, resisting without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Dawson, 37, 6793 Rocky Lane, Grand Ridge, sale or delivery of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rebecca Laster, 38, 4836 Damascus Road, Graceville, grand theft.
James Hall, 56, 7951 Hill Farm Road, Sneads, tampering with juror.
Steven Hunter, 28, 783 County Road 165, Orrville, AL, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Qualin Williams, 25, 5327 Destiny Lane, Bascom, hold for Washington County.
Christopher Wainright, 50, 2023 Pike Pond Road, Alford, violation of injunction.
JAIL POPULATION: 215
