The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 25-28:
Dennis Bopp, 59, 4381 Clinton St., Marianna, resisting officer without violence.
Kory Duey, 31, 4384 S County Road 20, Ozark, AL, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Samantha Spear, 34, 12017 Fountain Park Ave., Fountain, sheltering/aiding unmarried minor runaway, interference with child custody.
Jordan Kent, 23, 8141 C Old Spanish Trail, Sneads, sexual battery on victim under 12 years of age, lewd and lascivious molestation.
Buddy Wyatt, 38, 5155 Lynch Drive, Marianna, burglary of a structure.
Alexandra Morgan, 25, 4455 Decatur St., Marianna, possession of marijuana extract, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric Scott, 50, 6835 J Carl Lane, Grand Ridge, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams.
Kevin Pelham, 41, 5374 Webb St., Graceville, battery, resisting officer without violence, violation of state probation.
Tehya Manning, 21, 62 Burtail Fletcher Road, Quincy, hold for Liberty Co.
Roshawn Pringley, 26, 2863 Borden St., Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual), possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, violation of state probation.
John Halley, 38, 7641 ROC Lane, Grand Ridge, driving under the influence.
Travis Hope, 40, 446 Shannon Lane, Grand Ridge, resisting officer without violence, hold for Washington County, hold for Holmes County.
Arlie Campbell, 45, 1966 Willow Bend Court, Sneads, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving while license permanently revoked, no motor vehicle registration, attaching tag not assigned, leaving scene of crash with damage without giving information.
Marcus Baker, 36, 880 Anderson Drive, Alford, grand theft of motor vehicle.
Jennifer Powell, 48, 3011 Salem Church Road, Sneads, reckless driving.
Aubree Frazee, 37, 7587 McKeown Mill Road, Sneads, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Derico Pettus, 28, 8473 Manor Drive, Tallahassee, retail theft.
Antonio Hill, 26, 671 Lee St., Elba, AL, fugitive from justice.
JAIL POPULATION: 183
