The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 15-17:
Otis Holloway, 55, 2965 Sunset Drive, Marianna, trespass of occupied structure or conveyance.
Trisha Franke, 22, 492 Goat Hill Road, Geneva, AL, uttering forged instrument-four counts, grand theft.
Buddy Wyatt, 37, 5155 Lynch Drive, Marianna, possession of controlled substance-three counts (Hydrocodone, Clonazepam, methamphetamine).
Jason Adkins, 45, 2012 Cutchins Road, Cottondale, DUI manslaughter.
Michael Herndon, 41, 51 Pinetree Trail, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked-habitual.
Trashad Roberts, 29, 6340 Highway 90, Marianna, hold for U.S. Marshal Service, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence.
Amos Cutchins, 42, 3112 Manatee Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation.
Alfred King, 42, 38539 Kelsey Court, Palmdale, CA, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas Patrick, 66, 2030 Wilson Ave., Grand Ridge, trespass.
Adolfo Pacheco, 19, 4235 Clay St., Marianna, failure to appear.
Jason Porter, 46, 3197 Dianna Lane, Marianna, failure to report address, failure to report vacating residence.
Chasen Pittman, 23, 2871 Highway 90, Marianna, trespass.
Thomas Tindell, 47, 3435 Caverns Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Robert Harris, 33, 2532 Cypress Grove Road, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.
Brittnay Horn, 21, 3435 Caverns Road, Marianna, failure to appear.
Heather Martin, 20, 3484 Spiral Lane, Marianna, abuse of disabled adult without great bodily harm.
David Tarichie, 40, 1060 Lissie Lane, Okeechobee, fugitive from justice (Wooster, Ohio).
William Parker, 34, 105 Tuscany Lane, Dothan, AL, failure to appear.
Arthur Prevatt Jr., 35, 6934 Burke St., Grand Ridge, violation of conditional release, failure to appear.
Timothy Southerland, 37, 19898 Rocky Lane, Bristol, grand theft, fraud by contracting without license.
JAIL POPULATION: 232
