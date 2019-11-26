The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Nov. 23-26:
Brandy Coulliette, 32, 4751 Meadowview Road, Marianna, resisting/obstructing officer without violence.
Michael Garner, 34, 7303 Bonnie Hill Road, Chattahoochee, failure to appear (possession of meth, possession of controlled substance).
Jose Solis, 60, 445 Water Road, Ocala, violation of state probation.
Carlon Smith, 45, 613 North St., Chipley, hold for Washington County.
Trudy Rentz, 55, 6894 Butler Road, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.
Annette Ezell, 59, 5344 Mill Clark Road, Graceville, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Mathew Summers, 41, 18924 NE Jim Durham Road, Blountstown, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Devon Jackson, 27, 3026 Bromas Lane, Marianna, leaving the state without notice as a sex offender, failure to register as a sex offender.
Bucanan Boggs, 19, 214 Highway 73 at Danny Lane, Marianna, battery on officer, EMT or firefighter, criminal mischief, resisting with violence.
Travis Locke, 32, 2086 Gorrie Ave., Sneads, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ventura Brown, 31, 5050 Fort Road, Greenwood, driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of probation, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Justin Eldridge, 31, 2666B Freeman Road, Alford, possession of methamphetamine.
Maurice Scott, 45, 1230 Garland St., Bainbridge, GA, failure to appear (driver’s license violation).
Caleb Sherman, 28, 5892 Shermanites Road, Greenwood, violation of county probation.
Timothy Jokinen, 44, 6910 Broadway St., Grand Ridge, molestation.
Hagen Morgan, 33, 4368 Lee Road, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly).
JAIL POPULATION: 215
