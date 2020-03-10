The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, March 7-10:
Collin Widner, 46, 18704 NW County Road, Altha, violation of conditional release, failure to appear.
Erica Loucks, 27, 147 Mitchell Road, Wewahitchka, hold for Brevard County.
Whitney Vickery, 18, 204 Cobb Road, Panama City Beach, resisting law enforcement officer without violence.
John Cartwright, 46, 4629 Orchard Road, Graceville, non-payment of child support.
John Johnson, 22, 404 Kentwood Drive, Dothan, AL, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jeffrey Edenfield, 56, 2754 Highway 2, Campbellton, fugitive from justice.
Jonah Taylor, 26, 5278 Brown St., Graceville, resisting arrest with violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Richard Willis, 42, 4110 Hasty Pond Road, Marianna, trafficking in controlled substance (synthetic marijuana), possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jarvis Roulhac, 27, 812 Glenwood Ave., Chipley, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams, possession of cocaine, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of state probation.
Justin Lester, 32, 5179 Braves Road, Greenwood, aggravated child abuse, child abuse.
Rachel Waldron, 22, 5179 Braves Road, Greenwood, neglect of a child.
Cash Thomas, 29, 2008 River Road, Sneads, false imprisonment, battery (domestic).
Destiny Bryan, 21, 2008 River Road, Sneads, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Keith Summerlin, 53, 20807 NW Cedar St., Blountstown, possession of methamphetamine.
Jeffrey Wooden, 54, 4981 Basswood Road, Bascom, driving under the influence.
Encarnacion Burch, 40, 1416 Otter Pond Road, Westville, hold for Holmes County.
Tillman McCroan, 36, 23336 NE State Road 69, Blountstown, domestic battery by strangulation, battery.
JAIL POPULATION: 232
