The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 25-28:
Tamara Prier, 28, 2388 Park Ave., Alford, hold for Bay County.
Amos Rogers, 54, 1654 Sand Basin Road, Grand Ridge, sale or delivery of methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine, operating a drug house, felon in possession of a firearm-two counts, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, felon in possession of ammunition.
Gregory Hunt, 36, 509 Stewart Road, Chipley, hold for Liberty County.
Bryan Thomason, 35, 3390 Highway 69, Grand Ridge, violation of conditional release, failure to appear.
Joshua Crawford, 33, 4350 Wintergreen Road, Greenwood, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stacey Crawford, 33, 43450 Wintergreen Road, Greenwood, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kimberly Hatcher, 52, 1654 Sand Basin Road, Grand Ridge, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a drug house.
Ricky Ricks, 56, 8676 Edna Lane, Sneads, no valid driver’s license.
Jonathon Shipes, 27, 1016 Payne St., Graceville, sexual predator living within 1,000 feet of a public playground.
Christopher Finch, 46, 311 Sloan Road, Graceville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Joshua Delgado, 20, 415 North Eclipse St., Florence, AL, possession of alcohol by a person under 21 years of age.
Freddie Jones, 31, 5504 Mt. Tabor Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Ernest Dixon, 30, 5272 Ellaville Road, Campbellton, giving false name to law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence.
Dakota Owens, 24, 144 Thomas Road, Waco, GA, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 231
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.