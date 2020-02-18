The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 15-18:
Christopher Williams, 33, 6275 Hartsfield Road, Greenwood, failure to appear (resisting officer without violence), non-payment of child support.
Richard Redman, 48, 2006 3rd Ave., Sneads, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Lisa Taylor, 34, 7909 Sherry St., Sneads, driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chasity Daniels, 29, 1882 Tobe Lane, Marianna, trafficking methamphetamine-over 200 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amanda Williams, 34, 2929 Sunset Drive, Marianna, cruelty to animals.
Davonda Timmons, 25, 4214 Allen St., Marianna, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance (cocaine), introduction of controlled substance into state prison-two counts, introduction of firearm into a state prison-two counts).
Alejandro Sanchez Jr., 19, 18098 NW State Road 12 , Bristol, no vehicle registration, attaching unassigned tag.
Matthew Chambers, 38, 3407 East 4th St., Panama City, hold for Bay County.
Sandy Branch, 44, 1138 Branch Lane, Grand Ridge, hold for Calhoun County.
Jean Tranquille, 59, 4373 Pleasant Grove Lane, Marianna, trespass, loitering or prowling, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary of an occupied dwelling, petit theft (3rd or subsequent offense).
JAIL POPULATION: 237
