The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from April 8-10:
Dwight Holland, 41, 2923 Topaz Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation.
Mark Hutchingson, 36, 1993 Park Ave., Sneads, violation of state probation.
Tamara Jennings, 37, 943 Lincoln Drive, Chattahoochee, petit theft (14 counts), grand theft (35 counts), fraudulent use of personal identification (46 counts), exploitation of elderly or disabled person (50 counts, uttering a forged instrument (11 counts), organized scheme to defraud (two counts).
Joshua Strickland, 34, 108 Greenbriar Drive, Ozark, AL, driving under the influence (third violation within 10 years, driving while license suspended/revoked.
David Swieca, 37, 5457 Creel St., Graceville, hold for Bay Co.
JAIL POPULATION: 196
