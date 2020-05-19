The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 16-19:
Bill Johnson, 26, 7585 McKeown Mill Road, Grand Ridge, possession of synthetic cannaboids, driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly).
Daniel Alvarado, 24, 907 Highway 90, Bonifay, grand theft auto.
Alexander Elliott, 41, 5314 Pepper Lane, Marianna, failure to appear, hold for Bay County.
Charles Mathis, 21, 4529 Deer Run, Marianna, driving under the influence, refusal to submit to DUI test.
Chadwick Brannon, 30, 1993 Cutchins Road, Cottondale, battery on person 65 years of age or older, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Hartfield, 27, 409 Airport Road, Panama City, violation of state probation.
Thomas Lanier, 37, 5280 Short Trail, Milton, grand theft of motor vehicle.
Amy Barber, 40, 2925 Milton Ave., Marianna, grand theft of motor vehicle.
JAIL POPULATION: 180
