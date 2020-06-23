The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 20-23:
Bobby Tate, 34, 1736 McKeown Road, Sneads, failure to appear (no valid driver’s license).
Irvin Gardner, 34, 3360 Plantation Circle, Marianna, hold for Bay County.
Jared Lane, 30, 302 Casey Court, Midland City, AL, violation of state probation.
Roseann Russ, 57, 3133 Manatee Road, Cottondale, possession of marijuana.
James Hodges, 59, 3133 Manatee Road, Cottondale, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance without prescription.
Jacob Hatfield, 36, 172 West Banner Road, Dothan, AL, violation of state probation.
Whitney Tillery, 32, 429 Edsel Deese Road, Ashford, AL, battery (domestic violence).
Royce Alday, 27, 6122 Bolivia Lane, Marianna, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of paraphernalia.
Alain Adan, 35, 3233 First St., Cottondale, burglary.
JAIL POPULATION: 195
