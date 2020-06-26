The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 24-26:
Oterious Lewis, 22, 7917 Milton Lane, Sneads, no valid driver’s license, violation of injunction.
Denardo Turner, 30, 120 Thornhill Road, Ft. Walton Beach, hold for FDOC.
Jon’kerious Cody, 20, 3484 Highway 71, Marianna, violation of county probation.
Kelsey Littlefield, 22, 449 Creel Richardson Road, Ariton, AL, robbery.
Shauna Bennett, 25, 4445 CR 45, Headland, AL, robbery.
Anthony Sawyer, 31, 5246 Rocky Creek Road, Marianna, burglary of a structure, grand theft, dealing in stolen property, violation of state probation.
James Hare, 47, 7181 Gilley Road, Grand Ridge, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Anthony Massaline Jr., 26, 110 Christie Lane, Panama City, giving false name to a law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked.
George Konicoff, 35, 4397 Dial St., Marianna, violation of state probation.
Margie Marcum, 23, 4438 Dorothy Drive, Marianna, battery (domestic violence).
JAIL POPULATION: 191
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.