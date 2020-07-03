The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 1:
Sue Wilkes, 50, P.O. Box 157, Cottondale, violation of state probation.
Caylum Walker, 26, 3759 JW Stephens Road, Graceville, violation of county probation, hold for Holmes County.
June Brincefield, 42, 1723 Virginia St., Alford, burglary while armed, grand theft of a firearm, grand theft, assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine (less than one gram), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Austin Hinkle, 22, 7948 Old Spanish Trail, Sneads, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked).
Michael Alderman, 70, 2364B Franklin Loop, Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Liam Lynn, 24, 13003 NW County Road 12, Bristol, hold for Calhoun County.
JAIL POPULATION: 197
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.