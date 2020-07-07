The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 2-7:
Whitney Vickery, 19, 406 79 West, Panama City Beach, resisting officer without violence.
Tyler Garrish, 23, 4052 Old Cottondale Road, Marianna, domestic battery by strangulation.
Washington Williams, 38, 4711 Highway 162, Marianna, felony petit theft.
Johnny Jones, 59, 3241 Five Points Road, Cottondale, violation of state probation.
Justin Arnold, 37, 8000 Church St., Sneads, violation of state probation.
Matthew Aliffi, 42, 260 Highway 73, Marianna, violation of state probation, hold for Liberty County.
Michael Rodriguez, 43, 7411 North Highland Road, Tampa, fugitive from justice.
Jacky Davis, 52, 5198 Peanut Road, Graceville, aggravated assault with a firearm-three counts, reckless driving, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, corruption by threatening a public servant, fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence.
Josiah Hernandez, 19, 4820 Highway 90, Marianna, child abuse, battery (domestic violence).
Thomas Slavin, 29, 4277 Armadillo Trail, Niceville, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana-less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shannon Weatherington, 42, 881 Spear Point Lane, Graceville, trespassing.
Koleby Dean, 21, 3070 Carters Mill Road, Marianna, breach of the peace, resisting arrest without violence.
De’Marius Leslie, 26, 4234 Woodberry Road, Marianna, battery on a person 65 or older, aggravated assault, improper exhibition of a firearm, battery (domestic violence), child abuse.
William Nichols, 29, 2240 Fairview Road, Marianna, violation of state probation.
Larry Brown, 48, 5962 Alliance Road, Marianna, hold for Gadsden County.
Justin Chavis, 40, 135 Georgianna St., Sunset, LA, driving under the influence.
John Cooke, 67, 4924 Satin Drive, Bascom, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Jonathan Willis, 34, 1975 Comet Lane, Cottondale, obstruction without violence.
JAIL POPULATION: 202
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.