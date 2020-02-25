The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 22-25:
Charles Young, 71, 2147 Trent Ave., Grand Ridge, battery (domestic violence).
Patricia MacWilliams, 57, 2152 Cozy Cove Circle, Orlando, resisting officer with violence.
Elton Dent, 25, 925 SW 11th Ave., Delray, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Gary Wiley, 57, 4830 Damascus Church Road, Graceville, battery (domestic).
Donald Pendleton, 51, 406 Satellite Road, Graceville, battery by strangulation, battery (domestic).
Leola Love, 56, 16978 NW Mayo St., Blountstown.
David Marroquin, 44, 1214 Elbridge St., Philadelphia, PA, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Ruane Taylor, 32, 3116 Gilmore St., Marianna, giving false name to law enforcement officer, failure to appear (driving while license suspended or revoked), hold for Gadsden County.
Megan Dennis, 34, 1654 Sand Basin Road, Grand Ridge, violation of state probation.
JAIL POPULATION: 230
